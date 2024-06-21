Lakers News: Anthony Davis Given Top DPOY Odds Already
The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 season ended in agony and disappointment when they got bounced in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Once again, the Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets and another hopeful season went down the drain. Although the team didn't achieve their goal, the two superstar players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, had themselves quite the seasons, especially Davis. Davis played in the most games he ever had in his career and earned a spot in the Second-team All-NBA and First-team All-Defense.
Although the stats and eye test showed that Davis was the best defender in the league, it wasn't good enough to win Defensive Player of the Year. However, another year brings another opportunity, and the odds of Davis finally bringing one home are in his favor.
According to BetOnline, Davis has the second-best odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25 with +500 odds.
The player with the best odds is San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, with +400 odds. The next three after Davis to fill out the top five are Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert (+500), Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo (+600), and Thunder big man Chet Holmgren (+700).
Davis came in fourth place in the 2024 voting, receiving four first-place votes, 10 second-place votes, and 33 third-place votes. The three-time block champion and five-time All-Defensive player has yet to sniff a DPOY, and we'll see if 2025 can be the year after being snubbed multiple seasons.
