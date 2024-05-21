Lakers News: Anthony Davis Has 'Built A Rapport' with Under-the-Radar HC Contender
The Los Angeles Lakers' newly-honored All-Defensive First Teamer Anthony Davis already has a relationship with one of the primary targets in the club's new head coaching search.
Shams Charania of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" revealed in a Monday episode that Davis "built a rapport" with New Orleans Pelicans lead assistant coach James Borrego during Davis' time in Louisiana.
Borrego ditched New Orleans not long after the team, then still the Hornets, drafted Davis with the No. 1 pick out of Kentucky in 2012, when he latched on with the Orlando Magic later that summer. It's intriguing that Charania cites a connection between the two men, given that their time together at most would have lasted for a few months. Borrego rejoined New Orleans under head coach Willie Green last summer.
Borrego initially worked as an assistant coach with the University of San Diego from 2001-03. He worked under Gregg Popovich with some title-winning San Antonio Spurs teams (two, in 2005 and '07) from 2003-10, then latched on with the Pelicans. He was an interim head coach with Orlando after Jacque Vaughn was let go in February 2015, then linked back up with San Antonio for 2015-18. He served as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018-22, and then reconnected with the Pelicans.
He boasts a 148-183 overall head coaching record during his stints helming the Magic and Hornets.
More Lakers: Anthony Davis Named to Third All-Defensive First Team Ever