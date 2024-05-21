Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named to 2024 All-Defensive First Team
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis has been named to his third All-Defensive First Team ever.
The league announced both its full All-Defensive Teams today. 99 journalists vote on the honor. Players voted to a First Team earned two points and notched one if they were named to the Second Team.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert notched the most love with 198 total points (i.e. 99 unanimous First Team votes), hardly a surprise given that he was already named the Defensive Player of the Year. The two runners-up to that honor, San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama (184 points) and Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo (168 points), earned the second- and third-most points from voters. New Orleans Pelicans wing Herbert Jones (159) and Davis (151) rounded out the first team.
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (130 points), Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (99), Boston Celtics guards Derrick White (98) and Jrue Holiday (36), and Timberwolves swingman Jaden McDaniels (66) comprise this year's All-Defensive Second Team.
Davis is no stranger to All-Defensive Team selections. This will be the 31-year-old's fifth overall, but only his second since joining the Lakers. The nine-time All-Star, who has thrice led the league in blocks (though he didn't this year), was named to the league's All-Defensive Second Team twice while with the New Orleans Pelicans, in 2015 and 2017. He leapt up to an All-Defensive First Team selection in 2018, and then made the '20 First Team.
