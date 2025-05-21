Anthony Davis Has Returned to Lakers Facility
The Los Angeles Lakers season ended abruptly in late April when they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Reportedly Starting Fresh With New Conditioning Plan
While the loss was disappointing, the attention has now shifted to the next season and how the Lakers will and could bolster their roster. That will start with the NBA Draft, which is set to take place in late June.
All the preparation has started, and a handful of notable players and personnel attended Pro Day, which took place at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo.
One of the notable attendees was former Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis. Davis was spotted in a Dallas Mavericks cap in the place he once called home.
A handful of players and executives were spotted checking out potential future NBA stars like Khaman Maluach, Walter Clayton, Hansen Yang and more.
Not only was Davis in attendance, but so were Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.
The Lakers currently only have one pick in 2025 NBA Drfat, the No. 55 overall pick. L.A. is expected to make massive moves this summer, and one of those moves could take place on draft night.
Still, seeing Davis at the Lakers’ practice facility stirred up some nostalgia for fans, bringing back memories of past runs and hopeful moments.
Davis suited up in the purple and gold for over five seasons, making a significant impact during his tenure. He helped deliver the Lakers' most recent championship in 2020 and earned four All-Star nods while wearing the uniform. A standout on both ends of the court, Davis is one of just eight players in league history to capture an NBA title, an NCAA championship, and an Olympic gold medal—a testament to his remarkable career.
The 32-year-old was the centerpiece in one of the most massive and stunning sports trades in early February. Davis was traded for the current Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, a deal no one saw coming.
It was a move that sent shockwaves through the sports world. While both teams' seasons didn't go as planned, with a full offseason ahead, they each expect to make a huge jump in title contenders next season.
The Mavericks hold the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and will likely select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg.
More Lakers news: Lakers Likely Trade Package for Center Upgrade Revealed
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.