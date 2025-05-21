Lakers' Luka Doncic Reportedly Starting Fresh With New Conditioning Plan
Much has been made about Luka Doncic and his conditioning level.
Rumors swirled around Dallas that this specific situation was a major reason as to why he was shockingly dealt to Los Angeles in the blockbuster deal involving Anthony Davis. The thought was that those in Dallas were allegedly worried about committing a huge amount of money to Doncic in the form of an extension based upon his perceived lack of dedication to stay in shape.
Nagging injuries have cropped up over the last couple of years. The narrative came back recently when the Lakers were bounced by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. To be fair to Doncic, he had been out months prior to making his Lakers debut. There's a plausible reality that Doncic simply was not in the shape he'd like to have been in.
At the same time, to maximize his upside and ceiling as a player, slimming down may help in avoiding some of the injuries to his back and legs he's recently endured.
Longtime NBA pundit Jason Gallagher spoke on The Dumb Zone pod about Doncic and his future with the Lakers. Highly connected through his past tenure with The Ringer and other publications, Gallagher had some interesting comments about Doncic's goal in self-improvement.
"I have heard from folks that are pretty honest about the conditioning stuff that Luka has already begun to 'clean slate' — starting anew. He's already in this mindset of changing a lot about himself. Now, I've heard it a before. But not from specific people that have been critical of him."
As one recalls, head coach J.J. Redick did not mince words when saying the Lakers "had to get in Championship shape" over the offseason. While he didn't specifically mention Doncic's name, the inference was that the comments were focused on the star player.
Assuming Doncic can slim down and get in better physical conditioning, it could vault the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference next year assuming LA addresses its center/depth issues.
