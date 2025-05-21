Lakers Likely Trade Package for Center Upgrade Revealed
A salary cap expert has revealed a likely trade package for the Los Angeles Lakers to land a new center.
L.A.'s lack of a starting-caliber center came back to bite it in the first round of the playoffs, when the Minnesota Timberwolves — who boast two starting-caliber centers in four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and 2024 Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid — killed the Lakers in the paint en route to a quick five-game first round playoff series victory.
The Timberwolves are now in the Western Conference Finals, doing battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles is sitting at home.
Starting Lakers center Jaxson Hayes played only token minutes in the series' first four contests and was a healthy scratch in Game 5. Although he's a big body with some athleticism, Hayes remains too raw to be trusted. Maxi Kleber, who was hurt for the entirety of his regular season tenure with the Lakers (he had a foot surgery in January), played under five minutes in Game 5. For the most part, JJ Redick went small-ball, often playing Rui Hachimura or Dorian Finney-Smith at the five.
It didn't work.
In a fresh offseason preview, NBA insider Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron lays out an intriguing potential package to help the club land a new center.
Gozlan proposes flipping a mid-level contract, a la Kleber's deal or the money owed reserve point guard Gabe Vincent, in combination with non-rotation guard Shake Milton's non-guaranteed contract for 2025-26, in addition to some youth.
Gozlan writes that the Lakers "could trade an expiring salary like Gabe Vincent ($11.5 million) with Milton’s $3 million for [Dallas Mavericks center] Daniel Gafford ($14.4 million). Such a deal could come down to including draft equity or a young player like Dalton Knecht."
Knecht has already been traded by the Lakers. The former Tennessee All-American had an encouraging first half of the season, and was flipped in a deadline deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.
But when Williams failed his Lakers physical, the trade was rescinded, and Knecht — plus the Lakers' 2031 first-round pick — returned to the fold. Knecht was out of the rotation by the end of the year. At least his three-point shooting looked good, although the rest of his game was lacking.
"Some of the best veteran big men available include Brook Lopez, Al Horford, Clint Capela, Luke Kornet, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Precious Achiuwa. But the taxpayer mid-level won’t be enough for most of these players," writes Gozlan. "They may be better off keeping Maxi Kleber or trading his $11 million salary for another big man earning as much or less than him."
