Anthony Davis Injury Status For Lakers vs Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Dallas Mavericks in their second-to-last road game of the season.
The Lakers will look to get back on the winning side of things after suffering a brutal loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. L.A. will seek its 49th win of the season and inch closer to securing the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference.
This game will mean a lot to the fans and Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, but the same could be said for Mavericks star and former Lakers star Anthony Davis.
Davis, who landed on the injury report ahead of the match, is listed as probable. In all likelihood, Davis will be on the court and look to get revenge on his former team, which traded him in one of the most shocking and stunning trades in sports.
Davis is set to play in his 50th game of the season and his eighth game with the Mavericks.
In his time in Dallas, Davis has started to look more like himself as he fully recovers from his adductor injury. In those seven games, the 32-year-old is averaging 20.6 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 45.5 percent from the field in 28.9 minutes of action.
The last time Davis was on the court, he was spectacular as he recorded 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes of action in the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.
The Lakers remain the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record. The Mavericks are the No. 9 seed with a 38-41 record. L.A. sits as the road favorites in this one with a -3.5 spread.
The Mavericks hold a 23-27 record in matchups against Western Conference foes and have struggled in tightly contested games, going just 5-8 in contests decided by a single possession.
The Lakers, meanwhile, have found more success in conference play, boasting a 34-15 record against the West. Defensively, they’ve held their own, ranking sixth in the conference by allowing just 112.4 points per game and limiting opponents to 46.4 percent shooting from the field.
Over their last 10 games, both squads have hovered around the .500 mark, each posting a 5-5 record. During that stretch, Los Angeles has scored 118.2 points per game, 40.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor.
More Lakers: Former Lakers Guard Calls LeBron James 'The Black Captain America'
Lakers' Luka Doncic Shockingly Ejected in Fourth Quarter vs Thunder
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.