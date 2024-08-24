Lakers Star Anthony Davis to Join Floyd Mayweather's Entourage for Upcoming Fight
Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to the spotlight after spending more than a decade as boxing's greatest draw. Throughout his career, Mayweather has generated approximately 24 million pay-per-view buys and $1.67 billion in revenue.
The charismatic boxer who borderlines on arrogance is one of the most polarizing athletes of all time. Boxing fans love him and others despise him, but from the PPV numbers, it is safe to say everyone tunes in when Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is fighting.
In 2017, Mayweather retired from boxing with a 50-0 record, giving him serious consideration for the greatest boxer of all-time. Although he is no longer a professional, Mayweather still participates in exhibition matches that draw massive paydays. Notable exhibition opponents that have competed against Mayweather were Youtuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul and former UFC champion Connor McGregor.
On Saturday, Mayweather will participate in an exhibition rematch with John Gotti III, who he previously fought in June 2023. That match was ruled a no-contest in the sixth round after both sides refused to stop trash talking each other. This decision would spark Gotti III to charge at Mayweather causing a brawl to erupt in the ring — a disappointing ending for viewers who paid to see these two go head to head.
For their rematch in Mexico City, Mayweather will walk out with Team USA gold-medalists Anthony Davis and Anthony Edwards. The members of Team USA basketball have been on an impressive media run after participating in the Paris Olympics.
There has been a recent trend circulating the internet of professional athletes walking out on stage with famous artists during their concerts. Recently, country music star Luke Bryan went viral for having quarterback CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans accompany him during his show in Texas.
Mayweather is bringing this trend to the boxing ring with NBA superstars Davis and Edwards, who have seen an increase in their overall popularity after their successful quest for gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As for the fight, despite the conclusion to their first matchup, it was clear that even at the age of 47, Mayweather was still clearly the more skilled fighter as he outboxed Gotti III a majority of the fight. This fight will surely have America on its feet as the legendary boxer in Mayweather takes on the grandson of one of history’s most notorious mob bosses.
How to Watch Floyd Mayweather Fight
Saturday, Aug. 24's fight is on DAZN at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET
