Anthony Edwards Responded Perfectly After Being Ejected From Lakers Game
The Los Angeles Lakers had a big game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening. It was a game that they wanted to win to keep their push up the Western Conference standings.
They were able to do that, taking down the Timberwolves 111-102. It was a great win for them, and LeBron James had a huge game, scoring 33 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and dishing out six assists.
That wasn't the story of the game, though. The story of the game was Anthony Edwards earning an ejection from the game after picking up two technical fouls.
Minnesota wasn't able to have Edwards available for crunch time of this game. It was a poor decision to get technical fouls because he couldn't control his emotions.
After the game, Edwards talked to his teammates about the ejection. He offered an apology, knowing he needs to be better for his team.
The biggest issue for Edwards is that he has now accumulated enough technical fouls that he will be suspended for their next game. He needs to keep his emotions in check so that he's available for his team.
From a Lakers perspective, it certainly helped them that Edwards got ejected as early as he did in the game. He played just 26 minutes in the game and scored just 18 points.
The Lakers were able to not lose any ground from the Nuggets and the Grizzlies, who are both tied for the second spot in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles has now won ten of their last 12 games. They are one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA.
Minnesota is now eighth in the Western Conference standings. They are in danger of falling further if Edwards can't keep his emotions in check in future games.
Edwards is averaging 27.3 points, six rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season.
JJ Redick Making Strong Case for NBA Coach of the Year
