JJ Redick Making Strong Case for NBA Coach of the Year
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a very interesting season so far. After a 4-4 start, they went on a big run and it looked like they were one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
The end of November and December was rough. Since then, they have been one of the better teams in the NBA.
JJ Redick has been one of the reasons why the Lakers have been so good. He has transformed how this roster thinks about executing the offense, as well as finding a way to improve the defense.
Redick had never been a head coach before taking this job with the Lakers. Many in the media insinuated that he only got the job because is friends with LeBron James and did a podcast with him.
Redick has proven that false. His basketball acumen has been exactly what this team needs to be successful, especially on the offensive end.
Now that the Lakers have Luka Doncic, the offense will be even better. Quite frankly, Redick is putting together a good case to win the NBA Coach of the Year.
In the last 15 games, the Lakers are 7th in offense and first in defensive rating. That is championship-level basketball, and they are doing it without a true defensive center.
The Lakers are hoping that they can make a run to the second seed in the Western Conference. They are just a game behind both the Nuggets and the Grizzlies in the loss column.
If the Lakers are able to play well enough to claim the second spot in the Western Conference standings at the end of the year, Redick might end up winning the award.
The team has far exceeded expectations already. They have established themselves as a team that can certainly win the title, especially with Doncic on the roster.
Los Angeles is in a really good spot with Redick leading the franchise. The Lakers fully believe that they have the next young, brilliant coach leading them,
