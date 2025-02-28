Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Gets Ejected in Third Quarter vs Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards has been ejected from Thursday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Edwards was ejected in the third quarter after falling to the floor. He was expecting a foul and was chirping at the referees. He received his second technical of the game, which led to his ejection.
His first technical of the game came in the form of a double technical at the end of the first quarter with Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
Edwards' ejection in the third quarter is his third ejection of his career.
His first technical of the game came when he and Vanderbilt exchanged some words. While they were both walking back to the bench, Edwards and Vanderbilt were seen shoving each other before getting separated by coaches and teammates.
He leaves the game with 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal. The 23-year-old entered this game as questionable but was upgraded to available minutes before the game.
Edwards now faces a one-game suspension as he received his 16th technical of the season.
If Edwards does receive a suspension, Minnesota's next game is Friday against the Utah Jazz. If the punishment takes more than a night to process, Minnesota will play on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
