Austin Reaves' Agent Slams Lakers Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a very crucial offseason after an early playoff exit. Despite being the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.
More Lakers news: Lakers Get Optimistic Dorian Finney-Smith Contract Prediction
Much of this had to do with Los Angeles not being able to measure up against the size of the Timberwolves. So, entering the offseason, adding more size across the roster will be a priority.
This. namely means adding a center or two to the roster. Los Angeles essentially played without a center for the series, and it came back to hurt them.
Many have speculated on where the Lakers can go this offseason, and some believe that the team will look to move on from guard Austin Reaves. Reaves has been discussed heavily and put into all sorts of trade rumors since the season ended.
But Reaves' agent, Aaron Reilly, has now broken his silence on the matter. Reilly took to social media to slam the trade rumors on his client.
"Next year is going to be a show. People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers.", he said.
The Lakers have reportedly not been willing to move Reaves in any deal other than one that would land them a true superstar. Los Angeles values him greatly, and he does fit in well alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
More Lakers news: Mark Williams Being Linked With Lakers Again
But the Lakers do need to upgrade the roster, and one way to make that happen could be moving on from Reaves. Reaves has the most trade value on the Lakers team, and he only has two years remaining on his current contract, with the final year being a player option.
Reaves has one of the more team-friendly deals in the entire NBA and is scheduled to make $13.9 million next season. Many expect him to opt out of the deal following next year and enter into free agency, where many teams will look to gain his services.
It remains to be seen how the Lakers will handle everything this summer, but Reaves is expected to return. The rumors are just that, and the young guard remains a crucial piece to this roster.
More Lakers news:
Lakers Linked With Former Rockets Center Entering Offseason
NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Sees Postseason Record Tied
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.