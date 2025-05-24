Mark Williams Being Linked With Lakers Again
The Los Angeles Lakers were in big trouble when they lost their defensive anchor in Anthony Davis. Once they traded Davis for Luka Doncic, they no longer had a great defensive player on the roster.
Because of that, the Lakers tried to trade for Mark Williams. Williams is a young center who can protect the rim and catch lobs, which is exactly what they were looking for.
Unfortunately, the Lakers cancelled the trade after taking a look at Williams' physical. They ended up having to have Jaxon Hayes start at center for the rest of the year.
The top priority for the Lakers is to get their problem at center fixed. They have to be able to have better defense next season.
Bleacher Report believes that Williams could head back to the Lakers anyway. Los Angeles could end up pursuing him if they believe that he can stay healthy for a certain period of time.
The Lakers still have a problem when it comes to how they will acquire a center. Because of their cap situation, they likely will have to trade for a center.
Los Angeles has a few contracts that they can part with in order to acquire whatever center that they have. Williams is one of the possible options, but it seems very unlikely that the Lakers would turn around and execute another trade for him.
If they even tried to do that, the Hornets would make sure that they ask for even more in return the second time.
Los Angeles is likely going to go elsewhere when it comes to getting a center. They need someone who is more defensive-minded than anything else.
The Lakers have to find someone who can help make up for the mistakes that the backcourt makes. The starting backcourt is one of the worst defensive backcourts in the league.
If they are going to keep that backcourt together, they have to get someone who can protect the rim better than Hayes.
This past season, Williams averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
