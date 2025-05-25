Lakers Linked With Former Rockets Center Entering Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have a center problem.
That reality was painfully obvious to many, even before the start of this spring's playoffs.
But it became clear to everyone by the time the Lakers were unceremoniously booted out of the postseason by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a brisk five-game series.
By Game 5, Game 1 starting center Jaxson Hayes was glued to the bench as a healthy scratch, and only one traditional five man, Maxi Kleber, even saw any action at all, playing just five spot minutes in his first run as a Laker.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
Hayes will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and despite looking like he could at least become a solid backup at times during the season's homestretch, it appears that he and Los Angeles would prefer a divorce.
So how will the Lakers upgrade the center position, finding a rim-rolling partner for newly acquired superstar guard Luka Doncic at cost?
Per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, Atlanta Hawks reserve center Clint Capela could be an intriguing free agent fit who won't break the bank.
"Los Angeles needs a rim-protecting, vertical spacing center this summer," Helin writes. "One name linked to them is Clint Capela, the Atlanta Hawks big man who is a free agent this summer and would be a solid, if uninspiring, addition."
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Sees Postseason Record Tied
In his prime, Capela was a two-way threat for the James Harden-era Houston Rockets. During his final four seasons in Houston next to Harden, when he was installed as a full-time starter, Harden posted impressive averages of 14.3 points on 64.5 percent field goal shooting and 57.4 percent free throw shooting, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
The 6-foot-10 Swiss big man was never a postseason roadblock for L.A. while in Houston. And at 31, he has lost some of his explosiveness. But he could be a fairly cost-efficient signing.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Lakers' LeBron James Confirms Knee Injury, Makes Major Announcement
Former Lakers Guard Compares Jalen Green To Kobe in Shocking Way
George Karl Takes Another Wild Shot at Lakers After Playoff Meltdown
Lonzo Ball Calls Out Lakers For Disrespecting Julius Randle
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.