NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
When — and where — will 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James end his Hall of Fame career.
The 6-foot-9 superstar, still a potent offensive force in the league, has a $52.6 million player option for what would be a record-breaking 23rd season in the NBA in 2025-26. He has been with Los Angeles since 2018. In that time, James has led the Lakers to two 50+ win seasons, two Western Conference Finals berths, and the 2020 championship.
But he is unquestionably not the same two-way talent he was during his Miami Heat-era prime. Still, Los Angeles would undoubtedly be happy to bring him back for an encore season or two.
During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," ESPN's Brian Windhorst — who has followed James' career since the latter was in high school — indicated where he expected the four-time league MVP to wrap up his NBA run.
"LeBron has demonstrated — repeatedly — time after time after time, his priority is to be a Laker and to live in Los Angeles," Windhorst said.
To that point, James' 20-year-old son, Bronny James, was selected by the Lakers with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. His friend and former "Mind The Game" podcast co-host, JJ Redick, was also hired to lead the franchise last summer as its latest head coach.
"So I don't — you know, unless the Lakers did something to him to change the way he feels about them — which is not their MO, the Lakers franchise has invested in — in almost more than anything else — invested in taking care of superstars, essentially their brand — I don't see that happening," Windhorst noted.
With five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, 26, now ensconced as the Lakers' top player, James is suddenly almost a bonus piece as the franchise moves forward. Still, he does seem to be happy in Los Angeles, and has family and business interests in town now.
