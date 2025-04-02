Bill Simmons Projects Lakers Won't Last Long in Playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers sit with a 46-29 record, occupying the Western Conference's No. 4 seed. With seven games remaining on their 2024-25 regular season slate, the Lakers seem to have a real chance to notch their first 50-win season since L.A.'s 2019-20 championship run.
Led by All-Stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, L.A. has a two-game lead over the No. 5 seed, the 44-31 Golden State Warriors, who have been one of the hottest teams as of late.
The 44-32 Memphis Grizzlies, 44-32 Minnesota Timberwolves, and 43-32 L.A. Clippers all seem capable of lapping Golden State by the time the playoffs tip off in two weeks.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Michael Wilbon Claims ESPN Show Refused to Cover Lakers' Bronny James
But how far can the Lakers go in the playoffs this year? Can anyone in the West defeat the loaded Oklahoma City Thunder, who at 63-12 currently have a chance to notch just the third 70-win season in league history?
During a new episode of his must-listen "The Bill Simmons Podcast," The Ringer's Bill Simmons did acknowledge in conversation with returning legend Zach Lowe that, thanks to their All-NBA superstar tandem boasting two of the best passers ever in guard Doncic and power forward James, the Lakers did have the topline firepower to make a Finals run.
Still, he ultimately is concerned that the club's depth beyond its first five may not be enough to help it last long beyond the first round of the West playoffs.
"I think round one is going to be a little easier for them with all the breaks," Simmons told Lowe. "Round two is the 'separate the men from the boys round,' and that's where the teams with the bench — like Cleveland, OKC and Boston — it's such an advantage, just playing every other day."
Beyond Doncic and James, the Lakers are fielding a roster that also includes guard Austin Reaves, considered by Simmons to be the league's "best third banana" scorer, plus versatie combo forward Rui Hachimura.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Admits It's Hard to Ignore Tight Playoff Race
But from there, the depth drops off significantly. Starting center Jaxson Hayes, reserve forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt, guard Gabe Vincent, and rookie wing Dalton Knecht all have had big moments in the regular season, but when the lights are brightest can they step up to abet L.A.'s postseason run?
Lowe noted that even the first round of the playoffs might not be a picnic for anybody.
"If the seventh and eighth seeds come out of this group of Clippers, Minnesota, Warriors, Grizzlies, that are all jostling for those places, and one of the Dallas/Sacramento/Phoenix brigade of losers does not somehow sneak in to one of those spots, every round one series is going to be a battle featuring a team that you could talk yourself into winning — outside of maybe Memphis the way Memphis is sliding right now," Lowe responded.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Lakers' LeBron James Says He's Been Battling Mysterious Illness
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
Lakers' JJ Redick Reveals $50 Million Plan to Rebuild Beloved Neighborhood After LA Wildfires
Lakers Analytics Team Seems to Confirm Longstanding Fan Theory
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.