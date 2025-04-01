Lakers' LeBron James Says He's Been Battling Mysterious Illness
21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James hasn't looked quite like himself since returning from a groin injury. The ailment held out the 40-year-old from seven straight games.
During his six games back in the saddle, James has been averaging 18.7 points while slashing .434/.227/.778 shooting splits, plus 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
Although those numbers are solid on their face, they mark a precipitous decline from his general 2024-25 season output.
Through 64 games this year overall, the four-time league MVP is averaging 24.4 points on .510/.374/.771 shooting splits, 8.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per bout.
As long as James can be available for at least one of the 46-29 Lakers' final seven regular season contests, he will qualify for a record-extending 22nd consecutive All-NBA squad. But it might behoove him to take a little time off.
Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, James departed L.A.'s locker room following its 104-98 victory against the Houston Rockets on Monday night armed with hot tea and a bag containing nasal spray, cold medicine and cough drops.
According to Woike, James claimed he has been dealing with an ailment since L.A.'s four-game road trip ended on Saturday with a 134-127 win in Memphis.
Even during his pregame warmup, James was spotted next to a box of tissues on the Lakers bench.
The Lakers can ill afford to lose James for too long, should he choose to take a sick day or two.
Next up for the Lakers is a primetime TNT clash with another fully revamped post-trade deadline squad, the starry Golden State Warriors.
Since six-time All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler first joined the Warriors in a 132-111 February 8 blowout over the Chicago Bulls, Golden State has gone 18-5 and rocketed up the West standings.
At present, with a 43-31 record, the Warriors occupy the No. 6 seed in the West.
Given that the No. 4-seeded Lakers are just one game behind the 47-28 Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the conference, there's a chance that Thursday's game could double as a first-round playoff preview.
Then again, the 44-31 Memphis Grizzlies, the current No. 5 seed, appear to be on an unstoppable death spiral, having lost three straight games and seven of their last 10. Golden State is just a half game behind the Grizzlies.
