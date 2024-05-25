Lakers News: Bill Simmons Proposes Bonkers LeBron James Trade to West Nemesis
Would the Los Angeles Lakers ever enact a major trade with their local little brother-franchise in the L.A. Clippers?
Probably not, but it's fun to rampantly speculate about. And The Ringer's Bill Simmons is the man to do it. As rumors swirl about Clippers forward Paul George, who could become a free agent this summer, struggling to come to terms on a deal for a contract extension, many have suggested he could head elsewhere, and is a possible target for Eastern Conference pseudo-contenders like the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.
An excellent, switchy two-way combo forward with great scoring touch and a good handle when healthy, the 6-foot-10 Fresno State product, a nine-time All-Star, is also a 34-year-old injury risk who at times can't get out of his own way in the postseason. So naturally, Simmons wants George on the former's least favorite NBA team?
"Here's the solution for all of us with Paul George: a double sign-and-trade with the Lakers," Simmons posits. "LeBron gets to stay in L.A. but he goes to the Clippers to open the new stadium and finish his career there. Paul George gets to finally play with the Lakers after it was blocked by Adam Silver a couple years ago" — this Silver claim has been rumored, but is not at all confirmed — "and finally he gets to be a Laker. And it gets to be him, and A.D. and [rumored head coach frontrunner] JJ Redick and we're off. It's a new era for the Lakers. Kind of fun."
"I'm just saying it's a new, post-LeBron era with Paul George, A.D., Austin Reaves," Simmons said. "I just like the narrative of that. LeBron on the Clippers. [Owner Steve] Ballmer's like, 'This is great, I have LeBron James to open my new arena.'"
The Lakers boast one of the most devout fanbases in the league. The Clippers... do not. But would a core of James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, along with several quality players on respectable contracts, give James a better chance of winning it all in 2025, aged 40? It's hard to believe Leonard, who has not been healthy in any of the last four postseasons, can somehow be healthy in the 2025 postseason, so ultimately yours truly is dubious. The former two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Finals MVP just cannot survive playing a schedule of games every other day, which is how the playoffs operate by the second round.
