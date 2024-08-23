Blockbuster Trade Proposal for Steph Curry, LeBron James to Team Up on Lakers
Team USA men's basketball is fresh off winning the gold medal at the Olympics, led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. The 20-time All-Star forward combined with other stars around the NBA to win the gold for the United States.
One of the other main players on Team USA was Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry. Curry and James played off one another very successfully, giving thought to what an eventual team-up may look like.
Many have called for the two to find a way to team-up after the Olympic Games but the pathway is unlikely. However, that hasn't stopped rumors from flying around.
Recently Curry fueled some rumors of the two teaming up by making a post on social media with James that had the caption "Same Team…Winning Team". The photos also included Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant but many took it as hints of an eventual team-up.
For any trade to happen, it would take quite the haul. Golden State isn't going to just hand over their franchise player so Los Angeles could need to heavily entice them to move him, even if Curry ever asked out.
Here is what a trade offer for Curry could look like
Lakers receive: Steph Curry and Kevon Looney
Warriors receive: Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick swap.
Los Angeles gets Curry to pair alongside James and Anthony Davis for the next couple of years. After James retires, Curry could play with Davis before he hangs it up.
They also take on the contract of Looney to help the Warriors out cap-wise. It's more of a throw in to help push the deal to the finish line for the Lakers but Looney does have experience and size that he'd bring to the team.
This would be a special way for James to go out in the NBA and the Lakers would instantly become one of the top title contenders in the league.
This would be quite the haul for the Warriors, helping to set them up in a post-Curry era. Getting an expiring contract like Russell could help with cap space issues or they could try to flip him at the trade deadline.
Reaves would give the Warriors a nice guard to work around on a very team-friendly contract, Vanderbilt would provide rebounding and defense. Hachimura has improved his game immensely over the last few years and could provide some size on the roster.
Lewis is an up-and-coming player, and Hood-Schifino is a former first-round pick who still has time to develop. Plus the Warriors would get the Lakers draft picks for long after both James and Curry are no longer playing.
It would be a lot to send to the Warriors but for the chance to land Curry, Los Angeles could elect to make a deal happen.
