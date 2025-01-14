Blockbuster Trade Proposal Reunites Lakers With $28 Million Star
The Los Angeles Lakers have less than a month to make significant changes to their roster.
The Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is slowly approaching, and the Lakers are expected to be at the forefront of things. Los Angeles has been linked to many players on the market, some of whom have been their former players.
The Lakers have lost many of the great players they once had on their roster, and this trade proposal sees them reunite with one of their former players, current Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.
This trade idea sees Clarkson return to Los Angeles in exchange for two guards and a draft pick.
Lakers receive: Jordan Clarkson
Jazz receive: Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 second-round pick
The 32-year-old guard has evolved into a reliable scorer and veteran presence. This season, he’s averaging 16.0 points per game, shooting 41 percent from the field and 34 percent from the three-point range.
While Clarkson is currently sidelined with a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. He has two years, including this one, left on his deal, and his proven scoring ability makes him an appealing option for the Lakers.
If healthy, Clarkson would provide instant offense off the bench and could be a valuable asset during a playoff run.
In this trade proposal, the Lakers could use Clarkson with the second unit, and he could flourish just like he did before the Lakers traded him in 2018.
In 2014, the Lakers traded for Clarkson on draft night after the Washington Wizards drafted him with the 46th overall pick.
Clarkson spent a three-plus season with the Lakers, and he was quite solid. He averaged 14.3 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 33 percent from three in 273 games and 28.1 minutes of action.
He was named to the 2014-15 All-Rookie team as well.
In this scenario, the Lakers get a significant upgrade to the guard position. As things stand, the Lakers lack a point guard or combo guard. Clarkson is also able to handle the ball, make timely shots, and create on his own.
The Lakers lack that as things stand and must acquire someone like Clarkson.
It is unfortunate that Vincent is lost in this scenario due to his defensive ability; however, he is undersized for this position, and Hood-Schifino has been non-existent in his time in L.A.
