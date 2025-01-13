Lakers West Rival Waives Former LA Center
A longtime Los Angeles Lakers nemesis in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies, has been poaching reserve centers from L.A. a lot lately. This year, the team at one point trotted out a pair of former two-way Lakers centers, Jay Huff and Colin Castleton.
On Friday, the Grizzlies released a press statement revealing that they have cut Castleton, inked to a two-way deal with the franchise, to make room for guard Zyon Pullin. Castleton is now a free agent.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Zyon Pullin to a two-way contract," the team wrote in its press statement. "In a related move, the Grizzlies waived center Colin Castleton."
The 6-foot-11 big man, inked to a two-way deal with the Lakers after going undrafted out of Florida last year, finishes his Memphis career for now having played just 10 games for the Grizzlies. He notched averages of 1.4 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.6 minutes a night.
Castleton may have played sparingly for the Grizzlies, but he did impress while playing for the team's G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. In his nine Tip-Off Tournament games for the Hustle, he posted averages of 16.8 points on 43.2 percent shooting from the floor and 73 percent shooting from the foul line, along with 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks a night.
Would Los Angeles consider a reunion with Castleton now? The team currently has all three of its two-way roster spots occupied, by small forward Armel Traore, point guard Quincy Olivari, and another center, Christian Koloko.
Koloko has been a pretty solid defensive presence for the Lakers when he has been pressed into service — which has been frequent, due to injury absences for Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes.
Huff, however, has thrived as a backup big for Memphis. The 7-foot-1 big man has been spelling 7-foot-4 rookie starter Zach Edey this year.
Across 34 healthy games for the 24-14 Grizzlies (one start), Huff is averaging a career-best 9.0 points on .527/.424/.787 shooting splits, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 assists per night.
The Virginia product was a two-way player for the Lakers in 2021-22, appearing in just four games for the club.
