Lakers Rival Reportedly in Discussions For Prime LA Trade Target
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches.
The Lakers are expected to make at least one more move to significantly bolster their roster. While they have plenty of options on the trade market, one of their top targets could be on the move before L.A. has a chance to make its move.
The Laker's biggest division rivals, the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets, reportedly held preliminary trade discussions that would send Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and second-round picks for Hornets center and Lakers top trade target Nick Richards to Phoenix.
Evan Sidery of Forbes shared the news via X.
Richards, 27, is having one heck of a season thus far, averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while providing consistent interior presence on both ends of the floor.
Richards, who is under contract for $5 million annually through the next two seasons, represents a cost-effective and impactful solution for the Lakers’ lack of frontcourt depth.
However, if these reports are true, the Lakers will lose their chance at possibly acquiring him in a trade. As for the Suns' side of things, this would significantly bolster their frontcourt.
Nurkic has fallen out of the rotation in Phoenix. He has started for most of the season, but as of late, he has come off the bench and was a DNP-CD in Thursday's and Saturday's games.
Nurkic has been on the trading block for the past few weeks, and it's a matter of 'when' not 'if' he will be traded.
The Suns have spiraled for the last month, but they have played great recently, winning three of their last four games and holding an 18-19 record.
The Lakers have struggled to find reliable contributors in the paint beyond Anthony Davis and two-way center Christian Koloko.
With Richards possibly the mix for Los Angeles, they would gain a dependable big man capable of playing 15-20 minutes a night, offering rebounding, rim protection, and energy.
This would also mitigate the absence of Christian Wood, who has yet to suit up this season, leaving the team short-handed in the post.
Potentially adding Richards would not only fill a glaring need but also complement the team’s existing frontcourt rotation, providing Davis with some much-needed support while reducing his minutes and wear-and-tear over the course of the season.
The Lakers may have to look for another big man if the Suns pull off a trade for Richards.
