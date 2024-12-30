Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Bring Kyle Kuzma Back to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some help at the wing spot and off the bench. Improving both spots would possibly propel them back into being a contender to win the NBA championship. In this trade proposal, the Lakers see themselves get help at both spots.
Lakers receive: Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas
Wizards receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent, Jordan Clarkson, a top-3 protected 2029 first-round draft pick
Jazz receive: Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Los Angeles has been linked to being interested in Valanciunas for a while now. His brand of basketball is exactly what the Lakers need off the bench. He's someone who is extremely physical down low, can grab tough rebounds, and can score efficiently in the paint.
Bringing back Kyle Kuzma would solve the issues on the wing. Kuzma has only played in 12 games so far this season but is a proven scorer. He averaged over 20 points per game for the Wizards a year ago. If he is healthy, he can provide a scoring punch from the small-forward position.
Gabe Vincent has had injury issues since the moment that he signed with the Lakers. They would like to keep him if they can, but this would be too good of a package to pass up. Jalen Hood-Schifino has hardly played with the Lakers since taking him a year ago. Trading him to Washington would give him a chance to show the league what he's got.
This is one of the best packages that the Lakers will be able to get at the trade deadline. Once Kuzma gets healthy, he would give the Lakers an added layer of depth that they don't currently have. He also has already played in LA, so he knows what the expectations are in that city.
The Lakers need to make a move at the trade deadline. This one single move would improve the two biggest issues that they need to address. The Wizards also get some important draft capital to help them along with their rebuild now that they are full in on it.
