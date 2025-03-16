Bradley Beal Exits Game vs Lakers Early With Apparent Injury
The Phoenix Suns will be without guard Bradley Beal for the remainder of their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Per NBA insider Dave McMenamin, Beal is out with left hamstring soreness.
Beal played for just 15 minutes before heading to the locker room, shooting just 2-6 with four points and two rebounds.
The Suns will have to rely on Royce O’Neale and Collin Gillespie for the replacement minutes against a surging Lakers team.
Phoenix sits at 31-36 and are at the bottom of the Pacific Division. This is also good for the No. 11 spot in a jam-packed Western Conference.
The Lakers, on the other hand, have also had a recent skid as they dropped their last four games.
Being without the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in LeBron James as he nurses a groin injury has certainly been an issue as he aggravated it in the first of their last four losses against the Boston Celtics.
Their latest loss to the Denver Nuggets was without newly acquired superstar Luka Doncic.
At the No. 5 spot, L.A. has a lot of work to do to cover lost ground. The Nos. 2, 3, and 4 seed in the West each have a record of 43-25.
Getting back in the win column would be a major positive for the recently struggling Lakers, especially considering what the next few games have in store on this five-game home stand.
Starting with Monday, the second leg of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs, then another back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday with the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, and rounded out with a Saturday contest against the Chicago Bulls.
All fans can do now is hope that LeBron James will get healthy down the final stretch of the season and Los Angeles can play their best basketball of the year come playoff time.
