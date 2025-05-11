Breaking Down Lakers' Austin Reaves Contract Situation
The Los Angeles Lakers face a tough decision as Austin Reaves' contract begins to dwindle.
Reaves signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Lakers in 2023, which was widely celebrated as a massive bargain due to his increasingly impressive play.
Since he signed that deal, he has continued to work on his game, becoming one of the best offensive players while providing solid guard defense as well.
Once the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic, Coach JJ Redick often staggered the minutes of Reaves, LeBron James, and Doncic to ensure an offensive creator was consistently on the floor.
No matter who Reaves played with, he managed to produce outstanding production, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.
That kind of production is that of a player who makes more than the around $13 million per year that Reaves makes, which positions his deal as one of the biggest bargains in the NBA.
Game after game, Reaves consistently contributed by shooting effectively and drawing fouls through his fearless drives to the basket. His ball-handling has significantly improved, enabling him to create more space for himself.
To accompany his solid defense, which does not render him a liability, shot creators like Reaves could potentially lead him to fetch at least $42.5 million a year during free agency.
Reaves is set to be a free agent after next season, given that he will likely decline his $14 million player option unless he has a catastrophic season or suffers a massive injury.
He will enter free agency at 27, not yet in his athletic prime, with several seasons of consistently generating offensive production.
The Lakers can only offer the guard a four-year extension for $83 million, which would still be an incredible value for a player who produces consistently.
More than likely, Reaves will reject the extension, opting to test his market in free agency,
The Lakers face a tough decision this offseason as they risk losing Reaves entirely with no compensation, or they could trade him before his departure to avoid paying him a significant amount of money.
Given the relationship between Reaves and the Lakers front office, there will likely be communication regarding what both parties are considering for the future, and the team will need to decide whether to retain Reaves as a part of the Lakers' core.
