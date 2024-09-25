Lakers News: Bronny James Gets Compared to All-Defensive Star by 20-Year NBA Veteran
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James was selected with a flier via the No. 55 second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC. Unlike ex-University of Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht, considered a steal by draftniks after he fell to the No. 17 pick in the first round, the 6-foot-2 Bronny James was considered a bit of a reach. James, the eldest son of 20-time All-Star LeBron, is a raw, defense-first prospect, but his athleticism didn't stand out in college to the level it had during his high school tenure at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth. In his 25 games (six starts) with the Trojans, James averaged just 4.8 points on .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals a night.
LeBron's former starting power forward while with the Miami Heat, 20-year NBA pro Udonis Haslem, seemed to support a player comp idea Bronny himself has suggested: All-Defensive Second Team Boston Celtics combo guard Jrue Holiday, a two-time All-Star.
During a fresh episode of his podcast "The OGs" alongside ex-Lakers Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, Haslem offered up a rave review for the younger James' comportment during his first, media-heavy summer as a pro.
"He's done a great job of just quieting the noise, focusing on the things he can control, and when he [does] speak, he makes specific points, will let you know that he's mature enough to understand his position," Haslem remarked. "Because when he speaks, he talks about being a Jrue Holiday type of guy, or these type of guys that, no, they're not necessarily the top scorers on the team, at this position at this point in their career, but they're guys you can't win without. They're Swiss army knife guys. They're guys that get over, get under, get through screens, they're guys that blow up f---ing pick-and-rolls, and they can blow up a whole play. So if he can come in, and make an impact like that, and he just builds and starts with that... I'm looking for him to do good things too, hopefully."
The younger James seems likely to split his 2024-25 rookie season campaign between the Lakers and their El Segundo G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Even though he's been inked to a fully-guaranteed, four-year standard contract with Los Angeles, Bronny is likely to be treated as a developmental player in the immediate future.
