Former Lakers Coach Joins East Team's Staff Ahead of Training Camp
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton has officially joined the Detroit Pistons coaching staff under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
The Pistons officially announced the news via a press release.
"The Detroit Pistons announced today that Luke Walton, Sidney Lowe, Fred Vinson, Vitaly Potapenko, Kevin Burleson, Jerome Allen and Josh Estes have been named as assistant coaches to Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff's coaching staff. Additionally, Jarett Jack and Steve Scalzi have been retained as assistant coaches," the statement read in part.
"Walton comes to Detroit after spending the last two seasons in Cleveland on Bickerstaff's staff. Prior to Cleveland, Walton spent three seasons as head coach of the Sacramento Kings (2019-2022). Before leading the Kings, Walton served as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016-2019, improving the team's win total in each of those seasons, including consecutive nine-game improvements in his first two seasons with the team (2016-17, 2017-18)," the Pistons noted.
Walton, 44, is not only a former coach for the Lakers but also a former player. He spent most of his NBA career in Los Angeles from 2003-12. In nine seasons in L.A., Walton averaged 4.9 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.5 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three.
Not only that, but he was a vital piece for the Lakers championship teams in 2009 and 2010. Walton went on four trips to the NBA Finals, losing his first two but winning his last two.
After his stint with the Lakers, he spent one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was traded to Cleveland along with Jason Kapono for Ramon Sessions and Christian Eyenga.
His last season in the NBA was the 2012-13 season. The following year, he joined the Golden State Warriors coaching staff as an assistant coach. After two years with the Warriors, he was hired by the Lakers after the 2016 NBA Finals.
In three seasons as the Lakers' head coach, he recorded a 98-148 record and a 39.8 percent win percentage. After his disappointing three years in Los Angeles, he was hired by the Sacramento Kings and led them to a 68-93 record. For the last two seasons, he has been the assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers under Bickerstaff.
Walton will look to turn the Pistons organization alongside Bickerstaff, who signed a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season.
