Bronny James Has Viral Moment With Nikola Jokic in Lakers Loss to Nuggets
This has been a very up-and-down rookie season for Bronny James. He has spent most of the season in the G League, which was to be expected.
James has been doing the best that he can to improve in every game that he has played. He hasn't gotten a lot of steady playing time at the NBA level.
The Lakers have struggled without his father, LeBron James. They have lost four straight games as James recovers from a groin strain.
Los Angeles lost against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in a game that was of great importance. The Lakers are fighting with the Nuggets for seeding.
The Lakers have now fallen to fifth in the Western Conference standings after losing to the Nuggets. Yet, the loss wasn't all bad for them.
This game allowed Bronny James to get some real playing time. He played 16 minutes in this game, which is the most playing time he has seen in Los Angeles.
James hit a 3-point shot over Nikola Jokic, which should give him confidence moving forward.
Bronny was able to finish the game with five points, two rebounds, and a steal against the Nuggets. While it wasn't the most efficient game for James, it's still one that he can use to build some confidence in the future.
James has an opportunity to get some playing time when the Lakers have a lot of injuries as they do now. It's the only opportunity that he has to get real playing time at the NBA level.
Hitting a 3-point shot over a three-time MVP is something that he will never forget. It's something that he can always look back at when his career is over.
Of course, James' career is just starting. He is hoping that he can start hitting some shots with more regularity, which will give him more playing time.
At the NBA level, James is averaging just 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. In the G League, he is averaging 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
