Reggie Miller Calls Out Lakers For Giving Alex Len Playing Time
Since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers off the buyout market, center Alex Len hasn't exactly lit the world on fire.
With starting Los Angeles five Jaxson Hayes sidelined due to a knee injury — and his fellow frontcourt starters LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, who often play small-ball center behind him, also on the shelf — Len found himself pressed into service as an emergency Lakers starter once again during an eventual 126-106 blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, witnessed by a nation of hoops fans via TNT.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Shams Charania Reveals Wild Details of How Lakers Trade for Luka Doncic Went Down
Hall of Fame former shooting guard Reggie Miller, now a TNT commentator, called out Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick for even daring to play Len at all in the game.
“(Alex) Len, he’s not guarding anyone, he’s not scoring, he’s not rebounding. Go small if you're the Lakers,” Miller advised during the broadcast.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Mavericks Owner Continues to Make Things Worse After Lakers Trade of Luka Doncic
Len has been deeply underwhelming so far with the Lakers. As Nikola Jokic and the jumbo-sized Denver Nuggets loom on Friday, Len being the team's preferred starter is less than ideal.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Latest Trade Proposal Has Lakers Finally Land 5-Time All-Star Guard
LA Head Coach JJ Redick Calls Out Lakers for Taking Shortcuts in Loss to Nets
Kendrick Perkins Claims Lakers Are 'Saving' the NBA
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.