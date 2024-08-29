Lakers' Bronny James is Already Inspiring the Next Generation
Not many teenagers can say they are professional athletes, but Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James is among the select few who have accomplished this feat.
James was drafted by the Lakers as the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. Some have claimed that James’ relation to his four-time NBA champion father, LeBron James, helped Bronny get drafted so young. He did not meet the sky-high expectations the basketball community set for him in his single season at USC.
Regardless, the younger James already starting to inspire the younger generation, following the footsteps of his father.
Kiyan Anthony, the oldest son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, found motivation after watching James get drafted this season. James’ accomplishment fostered Anthony’s belief in his ability to eventually be drafted into the NBA.
“It just shows that anybody could do it. I’m coming up next, and I could do it. Definitely happy for him and definitely congratulations to him,” Anthony said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.
Although the Anthony’s comment seems genuine, there is speculation that it may have been a sneaky diss regarding the drafting of James. Many people responded via X to Anthony’s comment suggesting he was implying that anybody can make it to the NBA regardless of talent if you have a father like LeBron James.
But, Robinson quickly cleared the air.
“I see a lot of people making his quote a story as if he was throwing shade at Bronny and that is not the case,” Robinson said in a follow-up X post.
Anthony, a four-star shooting guard recruit in the Class of 2025, is very familiar with the James duo. Their fathers have gone head-to-head in both high school and the NBA. More than two decades after their fathers battled in a high school game, the younger Anthony and James faced off in 2022 for their respective high school teams.
Currently, Anthony has accumulated 21 offers from various collegiate programs, including Bronny’s former program USC. He visited two schools in October, Syracuse and Florida State. Syracuse is his father’s alma mater, where he led the team to its first national championship in the 2002-03 season.
Anthony could follow in the footsteps of his father and Bronny by competing in collegiate basketball for one season before entering the NBA draft. However, his father has expressed that he preaches to his son to not focus on quickly rushing through college to make it to the NBA.
Anthony still has at least one more year of high school basketball, but the James-Anthony matchup will likely be revived in the coming years.
More Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Turned Down A Post-Lakers Free Agent Bid