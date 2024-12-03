Brother of Former Lakers Forward Signs With 76ers
Pete Nance, the brother of former Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., has signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Pete signed a two-way contract with the 76ers, which president of basketball operations Daryl Morey announced on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Pete has appeared in eight G League games (all starts) for the Cleveland Charge, averaging 18.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.9 blocked shots. Nance has compiled 146 points and 15 blocks through his eight appearances, making him one of two players in the G League with such totals so far this season. He spent training camp with the Cavaliers and appeared in two of the team’s preseason games before joining its G League affiliate.
Pete could get another crack at the NBA after playing for the Cavaliers in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 0.4 points and 0.4 rebounds in eight games with the Cavaliers.
Last season, Pete saw action in 26 G League games (all starts) for the Charge, posting 13.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 blocked shots, and 1.0 steals in 34.2 minutes per game.
Pete won't be the other Nance on an NBA contract, as his brother is currently under contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Larry was traded to the Hawks along with E. J. Liddell, Dyson Daniels, Cody Zeller (via sign-and-trade), a 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), and a conditional 2027 first-round pick were traded to the Hawks in exchange for Dejounte Murray.
Larry is now in his first year at Atlanta. However, prior to that, he started his career with the Lakers. The Lakers selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He spent his first two-plus seasons in L.A. before they traded him to the Cavaliers, along with Jordan Clarkson, in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and a 2018 first-round draft pick.
Larry averaged 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 54 percent from the field and 68 percent from the charity stripe in 168 games and 46 starts.
The Lakers were one of the worst teams in the league at that point, but Larry did his part to bring excitement and hope to the organization and its fans.
