Bryce James, LeBron James' Youngest Son, Announces College Commitment
LeBron James never attended college. Back when he was 18, players could still declare for the NBA without needing to go to school for at least a year. He made the right decision because he has become one of the greatest NBA players of all time without playing college basketball.
His oldest son, Bronny James, played a single season of college basketball. He played for the USC Trojans last year. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to show everything that he could do because of a cardiac arrest event he suffered in the summer before his freshman season.
Despite that, Bronny was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. He currently bounces between the LA Lakers and their G League team, the South Bay Lakers. LeBron has another son who is still in high school, though. He just made his college decision.
Bryce James is viewed as someone with more potential than Bronny. He is taller, so that gives him more length on the perimeter. Scouts like his ability to shoot the ball too, although that still needs some work. He's currently 17 years old and is viewed as a three-star recruit.
James is in the class of 2025 and has just decided where he will be playing college basketball. He will be playing for the Arizona Wildcats after announcing his decision on social media. He will now play for one of the best college basketball programs in the country.
Arizona has a history of winning games. They also have a history of developing some of the best players in the NBA. Recent NBA alumni include Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, Lauri Markkanen, and Deandre Ayton. Those are some really good players on good teams.
James is hoping that he can be the next prominent alumni from the university to make it into the NBA. He has one brother in the league already, and his dad is one of the best players in the history of the game. He still has to finish his senior year of high school, so he can be even better before he starts college.
James will probably come off the bench as a freshman. He will need to fight for any playing time that he receives. He won't be handed anything at Arizona, and he is perfectly fine with that.
