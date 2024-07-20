Lakers News: Caitlin Clark Pays Tribute to LA Legend for All-Star Weekend
Indiana Fever rookie point guard Caitlin Clark, the top pick in this year's draft after a two-time AP Player of the Year run with the Iowa Hawkeyes, is already a WNBA All-Star.
The sharpshooting 22-year-old has emerged as one of the elite shooters and distributors in the league already, though she has also dealt with her fair share of hard screens and defensive attention.
Through 26 games for the 11-15 Fever, Clark has been averaging 17.1 points on .405/.327/.891 shooting splits, 8.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks a night.
Clark is commemorating her first (and presumably, not her last) All-Star berth in high style, by paying tribute to a fallen Los Angeles Lakers legend.
During team practice today, Clark was spotted wearing a pair of special Kobe 6 Protro “WNBA All-Star” Player Edition Nikes, fresh kicks in the legendary line of 18-time All-Star and five-time Lakers champion shooting guard Kobe Bryant.
The Fever's official X account captured some stills of the shoes in action:
According to Nice Kicks, Bryant's widow, Vanessa, gave Clark the sneakers.
Clark's Fever, also led by second-year All-Star power forward Aliyah Boston, are currently the No. 7 seed in the league, mere percentage points ahead of the No. 8-seeded Chicago Sky, led by Clark's longtime college and now pro nemesis, power forward Angel Reese, the other top contender for 2024 ROY honors and another first-time All-Star.
