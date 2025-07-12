Cavaliers Interested in Lakers' LeBron James Under One Condition
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James might leave the franchise after delivering them an NBA title and could return to a city that he is quite familiar with.
James picked up the player option on his contract for the upcoming season, making more than $50 million, though his future seems far from secure in Los Angeles.
Along with the news that he was picking up his option, James' agent Rich Paul released a statement alluding at the legendary player's interst in potentially leaving the organization.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all," Paul said.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
Considering his high salary, one of James' suitors would need to sacrifice a lot of quality depth in order to get a deal done.
An alternative route for him to go through is negotiating a contract buyout and joining another team in free agency.
According to reporting from Ashish Mathur of Hoops Wire, James' hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, would be interested in bringing back their franchise icon on one condition.
"Sources said that Cleveland is only interested in James in a buyout situation," Mather wrote in his story.
James delivered the Cavs their first NBA title back in 2016, beating one of the greatest teams of all time in the NBA finals.
He ended up leaving for the Lakers after that success and delivered Los Angeles their first title in a decade.
The Lakers are pivoting away from building around James and instead are focused on Luka Doncic and his needs.
James, as a result, is left feeling neglected during what could be his final season at the top level of the NBA.
The Cavs, meanwhile, field one of the best rosters in the league and should provide an immediate opportunity for him to make another deep run in the playoffs in a weak Eastern Conference.
The Lakers are unlikely to grant James a buyout and pay him to play on another team. The most likely outcome is that James plays out his final year in Los Angeles and potentially joins the Cavs during the next offseason when he will be a free agent.
