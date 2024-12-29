D'Angelo Russell 'Excited' About New Role Following Lakers Exit: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves through the NBA with news of a big trade on Sunday. They decided to make a move to improve their defense a month and a half ahead of the trade deadline. They have decided to send out some guys who don't help them do that.
Los Angeles traded D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. While the Lakers are getting some much-needed help at the wing spot, they also get rid of someone who had fallen out of favor with JJ Redick.
Russell was demoted from the starting lineup after he had too many defensive lapses. Redick was tired of him not paying attention to detail, so he was removed from the staring lineup. Now, he is headed to Brooklyn, a place he has been before and was the team he actually made the All-Star team with.
Russell seems to be excited about the trade. He is excited to have an expanded role with a new team.
Russell is a pending free agent, so he needs to have a strong finish to the season if he wants to get paid a lot of money. The market for point guards might not allow him to make a ton, but a strong finish with Brooklyn might entice a team to pay him a similar deal to what the Lakers signed him to.
It's clear that Russell needed a change of scenery. He is someone who has a lot of offensive talent when he's locked in. The issue is that he can get lazy on defense and undo all of the good things he does on offense by letting his man make a back-cut for an easy bucket.
The Lakers are happy that they have a lineup that can match up better with other teams on defense. They still need additional help. There could be more moves on the horizon for them, most likely happening closer to the trade deadline. Their roster is not at the point that they can contend for a title quite yet.
Los Angeles is in win-now mode. Not having to give up a first-round pick to dump Russell is a big win for them. From Russell's perspective, he gets a fresh start with a new team. He has a chance to right some wrongs and show other teams that he is worth investing in.
