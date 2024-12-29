Whats Next For Lakers After Dorian Finney-Smith Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers have made their first big shake-up to the roster this season. They have decided to ship D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell, Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in return for Shake Milton and Dorian Finney-Smith. It's an interesting move for a team that needed to make one.
Bringing in Finney-Smith gives the Lakers a defensive-minded wing that they desperately needed. He is known for his solid defending on the wing and typically guards the opposing team's best player. Los Angeles had a great defense when they won the title in 2020, so having someone like him now is a solid addition.
Milton also provides more defense than Russell gave the team. It seemed that the Lakers were determined to trade Russell almost the moment they re-signed him to his current deal. JJ Redick had grown tired of his defensive lapses and relegated him to the bench.
So, with this move to grab two guys who help the defense, what's next for the Lakers?
They have other contracts that are very tradable. They still have some improvements they need to make on the offensive end of the court. That could mean making some moves for a backup center.
The Lakers could use a center who helps score more points off the bench than the options they currently have. Anthony Davis has been great at the starting center spot on both offense and defense, but he is oft-injured. L.A. needs someone who can take pressure off of him.
Adding someone like Jonas Valanciunas would really help them. He's someone who is a brute down low. He can score from the post, and he can grab rebounds. He's also good enough to be able to start if the Lakers need him to do so. Davis could play alongside him as well in certain games.
The Lakers are certainly not done making trades. This is just the first one. Expect them to make at least one other move closer to the trade deadline. If they don't decide to grab a center, look for them to make a move for an offensive-minded point guard. They no longer have one on the roster.
Austin Reaves and LeBron James will continue to be the primary ball-handlers for the starting lineup. Both of them will be helped by the additions of Milton and Finney-Smith.
