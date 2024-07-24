Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Among Top-10 Likeliest ROY Candidates, Per Latest Odds
Unlike his fellow rookie teammate Bronny James, there is no question as to why the Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht.
The first round draft pick was the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Now, he is projected to be a frontrunner for the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Knecht is ranked fourth among all rookies by BetOnline.com.
He sits behind Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey, Houston Rockets' Reed Sheppard, and San Antonio Spurs' Stephon Castle.
Knecht previously competed for the Tennessee Vols, where he led the team to an NCAA tournament Elite Eight appearance. He scored more than half of the Vols' points that game, leading with 37 points. Knecht also tallied one assist and three rebounds.
After joining the Vols from the University of Northern Colorado for his fifth year, Knecht earned All-American honors. He was also named the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2024.
Across three games in the 2025 NBA Summer League, Knecht has averaged 21.3 points, which is the ninth highest among all players. It is also more points than Sheppard and Edey. Knecht also has averaged 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and has posted a 41.8% field goal percentage.
He led the Lakers to their first Summer League victory agianst the Atlanta Hawks on July 17. Knecht scored 20 points, which was the most for any Los Angeles player that night. He went 4-for-4 in free throws and earned seven rebounds in the Lakers' 87-86 comeback victory.
It is uncertain how prominent of a role the rookie will have on a roster featuring four-time NBA champion LeBron James and nine-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis. But, his performance on the court in the Summer League has earned him a position in the top 10 contenders for Rookie of the Year.
