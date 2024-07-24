Lakers News: Former LA Fan Favorite Gives Bronny James Tough-Love Advice
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James had a rough scoring run through six Summer League contests, especially from long range. The 6-foot-2 USC product, son of 20-time All-Star Los Angeles forward LeBron James, was selected with the No. 55 pick in last month's 2024 NBA Draft.
The 19-year-old averaged 7.0 points on a .327/.130/.625 slash line, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in his Summer League appearances for Los Angeles. That 13 percent 3-point rate arrived on a far-too-frequent 3.8 attempts a game.
Former Los Angeles shooting guard Nick Young weighed in on Bronny's modest offensive output in the playoffs via his official X account, advocating that he play with the self-assurance employed by another family member to an active league MVP — and that he should lay off the jump-shooting without it.
“Bronny is not a 3 and D guy stop just saying stuff to be polite Bronny can play ball just take them wash ass bad luck Tyler Perry braids out lol,” Young wrote, “.. and play with the confidence of Thanasis [Antetokounmpo] like I wish a mf would say something to me and yo a– is cut or fire .. play with the confidence of my dad own the nba what they gonna do to me.. have fun out there and miss with confidence that s— will start falling @BronnyJamesJr.”
The Lakers also drafted sharpshooting former Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht, who at least should help address their 3-point shooting woes, even if Bronny James cannot reasonably be expected to do so. At least Knecht looked good in Summer League play. The 6-foot-5 All-American averaged 18.0 points on .367/.342/.767 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks a night.
