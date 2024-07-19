Dalton Knecht, Bronny James Lead Lakers to Second Straight Win, Beat Cavaliers
Rookie Los Angeles Lakers small forward/shooting guard Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 pick out of Tennessee, and rookie L.A. point guard Bronny James, the No. 55 pick out of USC, both submitted big nights for the second straight contest, carrying Los Angeles to its second consecutive victory in the Las Vegas Summer League, this time a 93-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Knecht scored a game-best 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the floor (2-of-6 from beyond the arc) and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, while also grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out one assist, and swiping one steal. Though he's perhaps most ballyhooed for his marksmanship from three point range, Knecht also flashed an impressive first step, driving into the lane for an easy flush at one point:
After a patchy start to his Summer League tenure during the California Classic, Bronny James has gradually rounded into form on offense. On Thursday, the 6-foot-4 combo guard scored 13 points while shooting 5-of-10 from the field (1-of-3 from deep) and 2-of-2 from the foul line. James also pulled down five rebounds, passed for three assists, and blocked to shots. James was so in his bag he was knocking down stepback jumpers.
Two-way center Colin Castlton, meanwhile, grabbed 12 points, passed for a robust seven assists (a team high), and notched six rebounds. Second-year forward Maxwell Lewis (12 points on 5-of-10 shooting) and two-way rookie wing Armel Traore (10 points on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor, 5-of-8 shooting from the foul line) were L.A.'s only other two double-digit scorers.
Los Angeles enjoyed advantages in rebounding (40-32), fastbreak points (13-5), bench scoring (33-23). Next up for the Lakers is a Saturday bout against the Chicago Bulls and their lottery pick, forward Matas Buzelis.
More Lakers: Surprising Los Angeles Rookie Emerges As Top Rookie of the Year Favorite in Vegas