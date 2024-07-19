Lakers News: Surprising LA Rookie Emerges As Top Rookie of the Year Favorite in Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James may have been selected on a flier with the No. 55 pick in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, but he's already emerging as a heavy betting favorite be named the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year, per ESPN’s David Purdum.
"More bets have been placed on Bronny James to win Rookie of the Year (ROY) than any other player at multiple sportsbooks,” Purdum writes. "James has attracted nearly one in four of the bets placed on the ROY market at ESPN BET. BetMGM reported taking a $1,000 ROY bet on James at 250-1 on July 6, from a bettor in Ontario, and DraftKings said that only [Zach] Edey had attracted more money wagered than James in its ROY market.”
Edey, selected with the ninth pick in the draft out of Purdue, was the two-time Associated Press Player of the Year, a two-time Wooden and Naismith Award winner, and a two-time consensus All-American during his decorated NCAA career. The 7-foot-4 big man was also a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
James isn't even the top Lakers draft pick this season. Ex-Tennesse Volunteers sharpshooting swingman Dalton Knecht was selected with the No. 17 pick.
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risache, Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr, and Houton Rockets guard Reed Sheppard were the top three picks in this year's draft. Sheppard has been the standout so far. Across his first three Summer League contests with the Rockets, Sheppard is averaging 20.0 points on 49 percent field goal shooting, 4.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals a night
James has struggled to connect on his field goal attempts in Summer League thus far, and he'll probably struggle to get the kind of minutes necessary to win Rookie of the Year on a team like L.A. that's actively trying to win.
