Laker News: Dalton Knecht Picked The Incorrect GOAT Before Being Drafted
The Los Angeles Lakers held the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and were fortunate to land on former Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht. Many people viewed it as the steal of the draft.
Although Knecht has yet to shine in the California Classic, he'll have plenty of time to prove himself during the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Knecht is expected to do well in his rookie season. However, it will be an adjustment period that could require him to change his answer about who the NBA GOAT is. Before the Lakers drafted Knecht, he did rapid-fire questions with SLAM and was asked who he thinks is the greatest of all time in the NBA. Knecht said Phoenix Suns All-Star power forward Kevin Durant is the best NBA player of all time.
This video was taken before the Lakers selected him, so seeing his true self is great. Knecht's new teammate, arguably the greatest of all ties., LeBron James may not like that answer, but he could forgive him if he turns out to be a solid contributor to the team. If he is playing well and continuing to win basketball, the Lakers or James won't care who he thinks is the best player of all time.
The 23-year-old has the tools to be a great contributor, with his ability to score at will on the offensive end and on all three levels. Knecht can be a great help to the Lakers' efforts this season.
More Lakers: Dalton Knecht Named After Iconic Action Hero