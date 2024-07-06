Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Named After Iconic Action Hero
The Los Angeles Lakers used their first-round draft pick in last week's NBA draft on former Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht. The Lakers drafted Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick, and he could play a vital role with the team next season.
Before we get to see him on the court, fans and the media got to know him just a little during his introductory press conference. One of the things we found out about the 23-year-old is that he was named after Patrick Swayze's character from Road House, James Dalton.
"They brought up 'Road House,' and it was a super old movie," Knecht said. "I don't know when it was made, but I watched it, it wasn't too bad."
Knecht was born 12 years after the 1989 movie was released under director Rowdy Herrington. Swayze starred in the film. For those unfamiliar with the movie, Swayze plays Dalton, who was hired to clean up one of the rowdiest, meanest, and loudest bars. Dalton kicks butt and finds love in the movie as well.
While Knecht is nothing like the character he was named after, he could bring that killer mentality and instinct to the Lakers, which could benefit his play and affect the team.
We will see Knecht for the first time this Saturday in the team's first Summer League game in San Francisco.
