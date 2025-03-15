Dalton Knecht Proving Why Initial Lakers Trade Was a Mistake
The Los Angeles raised every eyebrow in the NBA when they flipped 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis and 3-and-D swingman Max Christie, plus a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic and reserve big men Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. Both clubs also shipped out a 2025 second-rounder to the Utah Jazz. Former Lakers point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was also sent to Utah, although he was quickly waived.
That deal shifted the balance of power in the Western Conference, sending one of the league's best young players — who had led Dallas to the 2024 NBA Finals just last summer - to its premiere franchise.
With a depleted frontcourt post-Davis trade (Kleber has been sidelined for months while recuperating from a surgery), the league expected L.A. to make a subsequent trade.
Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka obliged the pundits, flipped exciting rookie sharpshooter Dalton Knecht and 2031 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for rim-rolling center Mark Williams.
That deal isn't what raised eyebrows.
Williams failing his Lakers team physical and subsequently being rerouted to Charlotte is what did that. Williams' health has been the big knock on him throughout his three seasons in the league so far. He has only played 33 games (30 starts) this year for Charlotte.
Knecht doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about his well-traveled February, however.
The 6-foot-6 swingman out of Tennessee enjoyed one of his best nights yet as a pro in a 131-126 losing effort to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, scoring 32 points on 13-of-27 shooting from the field (5-of-13 from deep) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line.
Knecht isn't just a long range sniper in the NBA, however.
Against Denver, the former All-American flashed some impressive athleticism — although he almost hurt himself in the process.
Thanks to the efforts of Knecht and guard Austin Reaves late, the Lakers had an actual chance at securing an upset against Denver, despite missing four starters (All-Stars Doncic and LeBron James, starting forward Rui Hachimura and starting center Jaxson Hayes) and two key bench cogs (small forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Gabe Vincent).
Across his last five games, Knecht has played more rotation minutes than normal — thanks, in part, to injuries. In those contests, he's logging averages of 16.2 points on .500/.389/.250 shooting splits (he's only taking 0.8 free throw attempts a night, which could help explain that miserable 25 percent conversion rate), 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per.
The young wing's ability to penetrate has excited fans, and his well-rounded offensive game makes him a prime candidate to be named to an All-Rookie team this summer.
Knecht needs to continue to improve — not just to abet his current tenure with the Lakers, but also to boost his own future trade value.
There's no question that the Lakers will seek once again to upgrade from Hayes this summer. That could take the form of a free agent signing or a trade. Still just 23 and already looking like a legit role player, Knecht is the kind of intriguing young asset who may need to be thrown into a deal.
