JJ Redick Calls Out Lakers for Taking 'Shortcuts' in Loss to Nets
In a shocker on Monday night, the mighty Los Angeles Lakers fell to the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center, 111-108.
The loss, L.A.' second straight game finished without LeBron James (he suffered a groin injury during the club's 111-101 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Saturday), drops the team to a 40-23 record on the year. The Lakers are now mere percentage points ahead of the 41-24 Memphis Grizzlies, the West's No. 4 seed, and one game ahead of the 40-25 Houston Rockets, the fifth seed in the conference.
The 37-28 Golden State Warriors, who look reborn after acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline, are just four games behind Los Angeles for the West's No. 6 seed and have won five straight.
With the win, the Nets ended a seven-game losing streak, and improved to a still-bad 22-42 record. Brooklyn is currently the Eastern Conference's No. 11 seed, 4.5 games behind the 27-38 Chicago Bulls, who have improbably won three straight games.
Five-time All-NBA superstar Lakers guard Luka Doncic wrapped up the night with a 22-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the loss.
21-time All-Star James is expected to be on the shelf for at least the next week or two. If he hopes to make his 21st straight All-NBA club this spring, the four-time league MVP will need to suit up for at least seven of L.A.'s final 19 regular season contests.
Beyond James' injury, the Lakers were also without their two other frontcourt starters. Small forward Rui Hachimura strained his knee on March 1, and will be out for at least another week. Center Jaxson Hayes is grappling with a right knee contusion.
Veteran guard Gabe Vincent and rookie wing Dalton Knecht replaced James and Hachimura, while reserve Alex Len underwhelmed in 13:19 of action as head coach JJ Redick's starting center.
Despite missing three starters, first-year head coach JJ Redick didn't seem to think Los Angeles' healthy personnel played particularly well, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
“We just wanted to take shortcuts,” Redick said. “Too many. … Want to be a good team? You want to win in the NBA? You gotta do the hard stuff. … I don’t know what we’re doing.”
Brooklyn reserve forward Noah Clowney led the Nets with 19 points, while forward Cameron Johnson and guard Keon Johnson (no relation) each chipped in 18 points. Former Laker D'Angelo Russell scored just eight points on 2-of-9 shooting against his former team, although he also passed for seven assists.
