Kendrick Perkins Claims Lakers Are 'Saving' the NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers have played great basketball for the past month and a half and completely changed their fortunes for the rest of the season.
While much of that has to do with their outstanding play, most of it concerns the acquisition of international superstar guard Luka Dončić. Although the Lakers started to play great basketball before the blockbuster trade, they have taken their game to the next level since then.
The addition of Dončić helps the team in the short term and the long term. Initially, the Lakers' trade was viewed as one that would not help them out this season.
However, after winning 13 of their last 15 games, the narrative has changed. ESPN analyst and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins took it a step further.
In his recent appearance on ESPN's NBA Today, he said that the Lakers are not only great but also saving the NBA.
“Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are saving the NBA,” Perkins said. “How excited were you guys a month ago before the Luka Doncic trade?”
He also added that NBA fans are looking forward to the playoffs and the finals because the Lakers could potentially represent the Western Conference in June.
“We could get Boston versus the Lakers with the superstar power. Then you take a deeper dive, you say, who's going to stop them from meeting up in the Finals? All the fans around the world probably were in and out coming down to what's going to happen in June. Now they're committed, they're all in. And when you have showtime back in LA, now all of a sudden the excitement, the energy, and everything else is back toward the NBA.”
The numbers tell us that the addition of Dončić has also been massive for the Lakers and the NBA. Dončić's Lakers debut on Feb. 10 and their marquee matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Feb. 22, had record-breaking numbers.
Looking at the duo of Dončić and LeBron James alone is one that many can't believe is real.
Even at the age of 40, James is still playing at a high level and could earn some MVP votes. The four-time NBA champion won the Western Conference Player of the Month for February.
As for Dončić, he is starting to find his groove.
In his last six games, he has averaged 27.0 points per game, 9.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 2.2 steals.
Dončić and James are blockbuster players, but the play of others and the coaching of JJ Redick have done wonders for their chances of winning the title this season.
