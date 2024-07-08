Lakers News: Dan Hurley Signs Fresh UConn Deal After Failed LA Pursuit
Two-time University of Connecticut champion head coach Dan Hurley just agreed to a fresh contract extension with the Huskies, according to UConn's website. It appears he turned down a reported six-year, $70 million contract offer from the Los Angeles Lakers to take a six-year, $50 million Huskies contract extension, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes Sports.
"Coming off back-to-back national titles, Hurley will receive a base salary of $400,000 per year and an additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations of $6.375 million for the 2024-25 season, which escalates each year through the term of the contract," the UConn site reveals. "He will also receive a retention bonus of $1 million per year. Salary increases in Coach Hurley's new contract as well as other program investments will be covered through the generosity of donors to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue."
When Hurley rejected Los Angeles' offer, the team returned to JJ Redick, whom team president Rob Pelinka had been interested in bringing aboard anyway. Ultimately, Redick agreed to a reported four-year deal that pays him an estimated $8 million per year. he's significantly cheaper than Hurley would have been, in part because Hurley is one of the best coaches in the modern college game, and Redick by his own admission has no head coaching experience beyond the youth hoops level (which remains the case, after Redick deemed himself too cool for Summer League head coaching duties).
