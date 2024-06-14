Lakers News: Dan Hurley's Wife Talks Possible Risks of Joining LA
It's been a tough week for the Los Angeles Lakers, and it all started with losing out on UConn head coach Dan Hurley. Hurley chose to stay in the cold Northeast instead of joining the bright lights of Hollywood.
Losing out on Hurley is a massive loss for the Lakers and a big win for UConn, Hurley, and, apparently, the people within the surrounding area. In a recent social media post by Hurley's wife Andrea, she pointed out the negative ramifications that would have come if Hurley decided to be the lead man for the Lakers.
A local restaurant in Glastonbury, Connecticut, called Sayulita, was one of those happy that Hurley was staying in the Northeast. Hurley's wife also posted a gift they received at their gate, with "Thank You" balloons following the news of Hurley's stay in Connecticut.
It's clear the Hurley family has created a relationship with the people of Connecticut, which was one of the biggest reasons they decided not to take the Laker job.
Although he already brought them two national championships, Hurley and his family are forever loved at UConn. While all is fine and dandy there, the Lakers are left to pick up the pieces after another lowball offer to a head coach.
The front office's lackluster effort to acquire a great head coach remains. The Lakers now have less than two weeks to find a head coach before next month's NBA Draft. What a horrible week it's been for the Laker organization.
