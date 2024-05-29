Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Seen as Free Agent Fit for East Playoff Team
The Los Angeles Lakers could look very different when the 2024-25 season approaches. L.A. could lose some of its key pieces from the past two years. While the focus will be on superstar LeBron James until he decides to call it quits, L.A. has other worries, including its enigmatic guard D'Angelo Russell.
Russell has a player option this summer, but he will likely opt out, becoming a free agent. Many teams will look to sign the streaky shooter, including the up-and-coming Orland Magic. The Magic have cap space this summer and have been rumored to be interested in serval guards, including Russell.
The Magic will be one of the teams monitoring Russell. ESPN senior writer Chris Herring predicted 10 trades or deals that should happen this offseason, including the Magic signing Russell.
"After Orlando's first-round elimination, Magic star Paolo Banchero was asked what elements the team needed to take the next step," wrote Herring.
He quickly identified one. "Having a guy who can set the table and be reliable," he said. "We have a lot of guys who can make shots and make plays. Me, Franz [Wagner] and Jalen [Suggs]. [But] I would rather be more of an offensive hub than the point guard, if that makes sense."
"Banchero has a chance to be the organization's first superstar since Dwight Howard and getting someone to organize the offense would keep him happy over time," Herring continued.
"Russell might not be the guy who checks all the boxes, but the Magic, last in the NBA with just 903 3s this season, are desperate for shooting. Russell, 28, is coming off a campaign in which he not only hit 226 of them, but did so at a 41.5 percent clip. And Russell is a good passer who averaged better than six assists per game while sporting a 3-1 assist-to-turnover ratio."
Russell signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Lakers last offseason. He was on the trading block until the deadline, and the Lakers' office decided to keep him. The 28-year-old is coming off his best shooting season from behind the arc, shooting 41.5 percent. D-Lo attempted seven three per game and knocked down three a game.
His skill set was vital for the Lakers' success in the last season-plus. While all signs point to Russell leaving L.A., the Lakes themselves could use his presence back on the court. His postseason woes are a minus, but his shooting and point guard abilities take so much away from LeBron James, who could be back in Los Angeles this summer.
Russell is expected to test the market; however, there is a slight chance he will opt-in, which would be huge for the purple and gold.
More Lakers: LeBron James a Free Agent Flight Risk to East Rival?