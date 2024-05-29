Lakers News: LeBron James a Free Agent Flight Risk to East Rival?
The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a pivotal summer, with all attention focused on their superstar and future Hall of Famer, LeBron James. His decision could potentially alter the course of the franchise.
James will be a free agent this summer, and the Lakers are prioritizing bringing back the four-time NBA MVP. While the chances of James staying in L.A. are great, there is a chance he could leave for another contender.
ESPN senior writer Chris Herring's latest piece highlights ten trades or deals that need to happen this offseason. Herring wrote that the Philadelphia 76ers need to sign James.
It would require James to opt out of the one year and $51.4 million he has left on his Lakers deal (Rich Paul already referred to James as a free agent during a Western Conference finals broadcast last week), " Herring wrote. "After a season in which both he and Anthony Davis were the healthiest they've been as a duo since teaming up in 2019-20, James might feel like there isn't enough upside to win another title with the purple and gold.
If he reaches that conclusion, he could do far worse than the Sixers, who not only have a boatload of cap space (they could offer James a max of three years for $157 million) but also Embiid, the 2022-23 MVP, and 23-year-old speedster Tyrese Maxey, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the 76ers can match any offer made to him. James made a point to praise Maxey earlier this postseason on his "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick. "You can't get a hold of him [defensively] because the motherf---er don't get tired," James said of Maxey, who played in his first All-Star Game in February. (Another thing not to be ignored: The Sixers have the No. 41 pick in this year's draft, and they could theoretically use it to take James' son Bronny.)
James would be replacing Tobias Harris, who never panned out as a third or fourth option in Philly and likely closed out his Sixers tenure with a scoreless performance when Philly got eliminated by the Knicks in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. James creates far more offense on his own than Harris, who too often stands in the corner. Just 34.8% of James' buckets from inside the arc this postseason were assisted, while 62.5% of Harris's 2s stemmed from the courtesy of a teammate. James is also coming off the best perimeter shooting season of his career (41%); one in which he tweaked his shot to square his shoulders with the basket better."
On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on " Get Up" that the 76ers are threatening to sign James but not serious threats.
The 76ers seem to be in on every top player this summer. They are one of the NBA's biggest wild cards heading into the offseason, as they can create nearly $65 million in cap space this summer. The Sixers can sign a max free agent and still have money to add a vital role player.
All signs point to James remaining in L.A. and finishing his career in the purple and gold. According to Fox Sports, the Lakers have the best odds to sign James at -450. Following the Lakers are the Cleveland Cavaliers at +700, the Golden State Warriors at +1200, and the Philadelphia 76ers at +2000 to run off the top four.
The King remaining in L.A. appears to be inevitable.
