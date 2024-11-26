Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Seemingly Get Into Verbal Altercation During Lakers vs Nuggets
There appears to be little love lost between All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis and his one-time L.A. teammate Russell Westbrook, now a reserve on the Denver Nuggets (alongside former 2021-22 Lakers comrade DeAndre Jordan).
That was clear enough watching Denver's latest surgical decimation of the Lakers, a 127-102 Saturday night massacre. It marked the 12th time in their last 13 meetings — including two straight playoff bouts, wherein Denver went a combined 8-1 — that the Nuggets had bested the Lakers, although it was the first time during this span that Westbrook was a part of that effort. He signed a veteran's minimum deal with Denver this summer.
Now, a fan has pieced together a fascinating edit, from various video sources, boasting several moments of Davis and Westbrook appearing to trade expletive-laden barbs with one another during the contest.
Westbrook enjoyed one of his better games of the year, scoring 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, dishing out 11 dimes, and grabbing seven rebounds in just 24:18 of action. Across 16 games this season for the 9-7 Nuggets, the 36-year-old UCLA product is averaging 12.3 points while slashing .394/.383/.677, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks. If that 3-point rate holds for the year (on a solid 3.8 triple tries, to boot), it'd represent his best-ever conversion rate.
The Lakers had actually led Denver, 63-57, at the halftime break, but were flattened by a 70-39 Denver second half advantage. The Nuggets obliterated the Lakers in all facets, from sharpshooting beyond the 3-point arc (they went 16-fo-32 from long range) to points scored in the paint (holding a 64-42 edge).
Davis has been seen as a fringe MVP candidate, after finally being handed the keys to the Lakers' offense from 39-year-old All-Star combo forward LeBron James. The 6-foot-10 Kentucky product is also in the early running for Defensive Player of the Year honors (although San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and reigning Minnesota Timberwolves Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert appear to be the favorites on that front).
But he absolutely cannot stop Nuggets MVP center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic scored 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field (3-of-7 from deep) and 7-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out eight dimes, swiped two steals and blocked a shot in the win. Davis, meanwhile, scored 14 points on an abysmal 6-of-19 shooting from the field, while grabbing 10 boards, while struggling to stop anyone on the other end.
Denver isn't even playing particularly well this season, having let three of the top seven players from its 2022-23 championship squad walk in free agency without making meaningful moves to replace them (signing an old Westbrook doesn't really fit the voids left by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown or Jeff Green, all of whom play other positions and were above-average defenders and shooter for their positions). But the Nuggets always seem to have the Lakers' number, primarily because Jokic is an insane cheat code and the Nuggets' frontcourt length seems to bug L.A. defensively.
Westbrook played for the Lakers for one-and-a-half ill-fated seasons, in 2021-22 and part of 2022-23. He was an awkward fit alongside James and Davis, as he thrived most with the ball in his hands, didn't play much defense, and was not much of an off-ball threat offensively. After the Lakers traded him midway through 2022-23, the team instantly improved, ultimately making a run to the Western Conference Finals that spring — where it was swept by Denver.
